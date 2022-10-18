Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 7

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Once again, we are here to check the pulse of purple nation by asking our SB Nation Reacts questions about the Minnesota Vikings. With the bye week upon us, it might be time to recalibrate our expectations for the Vikings this season given that they’re already 5-1.

That’s one of our questions for this week’s survey: How many wins do you think the Vikings finish the season with? There are a few different options and I’m interested to see just how high folks are willing to set the ceiling for this team after they’ve gotten off to a hot start.

The other question is, as usual, about whether or not you think this team is heading in the right direction. Given that this team is riding a four-game winning streak, I’m guessing that confidence in this team is riding pretty high right now.

We’ll have the results for you in a couple of days, and feel free to discuss the questions here in the comments section. And, as always, if you want to get the national questions every week, make sure you sign up at the links above.