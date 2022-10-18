Vikings waive Blake Proehl, bring Myles Dorn back to practice squad

The bottom portion of the Minnesota Vikings’ roster continues to churn, as the team made a couple more moves on Tuesday.

The team waived wide receiver Blake Proehl, who was activated from the PUP list and added to the active roster yesterday. They also, as expected, brought safety Myles Dorn back to the practice squad after waiving him yesterday to open up a spot for Proehl. The team also waived safety Mike Brown from the practice squad.

Brown spent the preseason with the team and was brought back to the practice squad after final cuts. He did not get elevated for any games during his time with the Vikings’ practice squad.

These moves now leave the Vikings with an open 53-man roster spot. At this point, we’re not sure what the plan is, whether there’s a signing in the works or if the team will bring someone else up from the practice squad. There’s currently an open spot on the practice squad as well.

To review, however, with Dorn being back the practice squad now looks like this:

QB David Blough

WR Dan Chisena

LB Ryan Connelly

S Myles Dorn

OLB Chris Garrett

CB Tay Gowan

OL Kyle Hinton

TE Jacob Hollister

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Bryant Koback

LB William Kwenkeu

TE Nick Muse

CB Duke Shelley

DL T.J. Smith

C Josh Sokol

We’ll keep you informed of what the Vikings decide to do to fill that last spot on the active roster.