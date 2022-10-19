Ryan Wright wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award

For the second time in three weeks, a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ special teams has been recognized with an award.

This time, it’s punter Ryan Wright, who was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week Award for his performance in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wright saw plenty of work on Sunday, as he was called on to punt 10 times on the afternoon. He averaged 44.1 yards/punt in those 10 punts, with six of them being downed inside the Miami 20-yard line. The highlight was this massive 73-yard bomb that flipped the field position when the Vikings were pinned deep in their own territory.

Ryan Wright just punted a ball like 80 yards on the fly pic.twitter.com/mWeBkb3Aq4 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 16, 2022

Wright is the third punter in Vikings’ history to win a Special Teams Player of the Week Award, and the first to do so since Chris Kluwe in 2010. It was just two weeks ago that kicker Greg Joseph was recognized with the same award for his performance against New Orleans in London.

Congratulations to Ryan Wright on being named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6!