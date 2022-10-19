We need Five Good Questions from you!

As you know, most weeks we take some time to exchange five questions with the SB Nation site that represents the Minnesota Vikings’ opponent for the upcoming week. Well, with the bye week upon us, we’re going to do something a little different.

We would like you, our readers, to pose your questions about the Vikings’ season to this point to us and we’ll answer them in lieu of asking questions about another team.

There are a couple of ways to do this. You can either leave your questions in the comments section here or you can drop them to us on Twitter with the hashtag #DNFiveQuestions. We’ll attempt to take questions from both sources in order to do our Five Good Questions segment for this week.

I’ll give folks until Friday to pose their questions and I’ll then get the answers posted over the weekend. While it would be fun to delve into all sorts of topics, we’re going to be fielding Vikings questions only for this particular post.

So, if you have a question you want to ask us about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, fire away with it and your question might be part of our Five Good Questions segment for this week!