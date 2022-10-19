Vikings sign OLB Benton Whitley from Chiefs’ practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have filled the final spot on their 53-man roster with someone to help shore up the defensive side of the ball.

The team has announced that they have signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley to fill the final spot on the 53-man roster.

Whitley went undrafted this past April after playing his college football at Holy Cross, where he was a three-time first-team Patriot League performer. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent and was waived as a part of the Rams’ final cuts.

He re-signed with the Rams’ practice squad the day after final cuts and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to their active roster in late September. He was waived by the Chiefs a week ago and re-signed to their practice squad. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

As Whitley was signed from another team’s practice squad, he is mandated by league rules to be placed on the 53-man roster.

With that, the Vikings have a full roster again. As the bye week continues, we’ll see if there are any more moves in the offing for this team.