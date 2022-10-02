Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’ve made it to Week 4 in the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings will be kicking off your NFL weekend in the United Kingdom as they face the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here’s everything you need to be prepared for this morning’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 2 October 2022, 8:30 AM Central time (2:30 PM UK time)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Television Coverage: KSTP-5 in the Twin Cities, NFL Network, NFL+

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 106 and 386, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3.5, Over/Under 41

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 20, Saints 17

Three Keys

1) Don’t sleep on the backup QB - Andy Dalton is going to start this one for the Saints in place of the ailing Jameis Winston, and this is a situation the Vikings have found themselves in before. In 2020, Dalton started for the Dallas Cowboys in place of Dak Prescott and led the Cowboys to a win at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will still have to be smart to win this one, even with the Saints rolling out a backup QB.

2) Take what the defense gives you - Over the past couple of weeks, teams have done their best to take Justin Jefferson out of the game. The team failed to adjust adequately against Philadelphia but did a much better job against Detroit as the offense was able to move the ball despite #18 not being a huge factor. They’ll need to continue that today.

3) Smart decisions from Kevin O’Connell - Last week, O’Connell made basically all of the right decisions on when to go for it and when to punt. As a first-year head coach, all of the moves that he makes are going to be scrutinized but he did a solid job last week and needs to continue doing that today to give the Vikings an opportunity at victory.

Know the Foe: Canal Street Chronicles

There you have it, folks. . .you’re all prepared for the first game of the 2022 NFL International Series as well as we can prepare you. Here’s hoping that we’ll all get together in about three hours or so to talk about another Minnesota victory.

