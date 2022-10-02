Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the New Orleans Saints by a score of 7-0.

Minnesota got the football first after New Orleans won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Vikings’ offense got things going early with Kirk Cousins hitting numerous different receivers to get the ball into Saints territory. The Vikings got themselves into a goal-to-go situation at the Saints’ 5-yard line, and the Vikings appeared to have a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn, but it was nullified by an offensive pass interference call on Justin Jefferson. But, on 3rd-and-goal from the 15, Cousins flipped a quick screen pass out to the left to Alexander Mattison, and he did the rest to get into the end zone for the score! Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and the Vikings had an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings’ defense forced a three-and-out on the Saints’ opening possession (thanks in part to a couple of penalties on New Orleans) and got the football back at their own 22-yard line. They pushed into Saints’ territory again, but Cousins was sacked on a third down play to end the drive.

The Saints’ second possession was another three-and-out, punctuated by a sack of Andy Dalton by Za’Darius Smith to end the drive. The Vikings’ next possession started at their own 45-yard line after a nice return by Jalen Reagor. Unfortunately, the Vikings only got two plays on the drive as Cousins was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu to give the Saints the football back.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Saints have a 2nd-and-3 from their own 47-yard line.

We’ve made it through the first quarter in London, with the Vikings leading the Saints by a score of 7-0. Come join us for the second quarter of play!