Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the New Orleans Saints by a score of 13-7.

Following their interception near the end of the first quarter, the New Orleans offense put together their best drive of the game to this point, pushing down to the Minnesota 10-yard line to set themselves up with a first-and-goal. They wound up punching the ball into the end zone, as Andy Dalton found rookie Chris Olave for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Will Lutz made the extra point, and after the turnover the game was tied at 7-7.

The Vikings’ next possession got them out to near midfield, but Kirk Cousins was sacked for the second time on the day to end the possession. Ryan Wright’s punt was downed at the 6-yard line, pinning New Orleans deep. The Vikings’ defense then stepped up and forced a three-and-out, with the ensuing punt giving them the ball at their own 44-yard line.

Minnesota’s offense finally got themselves back on track, with Cousins finding Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to get the offense to the New Orleans 19-yard line at the two-minute warning. After a pass that should have been caught by Johnny Mundt fell incomplete, the Vikings settled for a 28-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to take the lead back at 10-7.

On the first play of the next Saints drive, Andy Dalton was sacked by Dalvin Tomlinson and Za’Darius Smith with Harrison Phillips recovering for a turnover deep in Saints territory!

Dalvin Tomlinson (94) forcing the fumble on the sack pic.twitter.com/QTfy1ijpqF — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 2, 2022

Unfortunately, the Vikings could only turn the turnover into three points, as Greg Joseph came in and connected from 36 yards out as the half game to an end, sending the teams into the locker room with a 13-7 lead.

The first half has been a bit up-and-down for the purple, but they have a six-point lead over the New Orleans Saints at halftime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Come on in and join us for the third quarter!