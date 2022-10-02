Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is once again that time. . .that time that we take four fingers and raise them above our heads, because we have reached the final fifteen minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with your Minnesota Vikings leading the New Orleans Saints by a score of 16-14.

The Saints got the football first to start the second half, as they won the coin toss and deferred. After a long pass to start the drive, Minnesota’s defense forced a punt and got their first possession of the half at their own 15-yard line. The offense went three-and-out, but Ryan Wright’s punt was fielded by Devonte Harty, who was hit by Kris Boyd and fumbled it away! Boyd recovered the fumble and the Vikings were set up in Saints territory.

.@kris23db was the happiest human on the planet after this one.



: @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/4HhDMAktYG — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2022

A big pass to Justin Jefferson moved the Vikings down to the New Orleans 4-yard line, but the drive stalled out from there and the Vikings settled for another field goal, this one a 24-yarder from Greg Joseph to make it 16-7 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.

The Saints put together a nice drive on their next possession, including a 4th-and-4 conversion that picked up five yards in Minnesota territory. New Orleans then put the ball into the end zone courtesy of the former Viking, Latavius Murray. He went over from a yard out for a touchdown to close the gap to 16-14 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

It looked like the Vikings were going to go three-and-out on their next possession, but for the first time in forever the Vikings pulled a fake punt out of the bag, as Ryan Wright connected with rookie Jalen Nailor to convert a 4th-and-2 from the New Orleans 47.

However, after an intentional grounding penalty and a false start, the Vikings pushed themselves to a 2nd-and-25 after the fake. As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings are looking at a 3rd-and-21 from the New Orleans 34-yard line.

We’ve got fifteen minutes left from London, with the Vikings leading the Saints by a score of 16-14. Can the purple hold on for the victory? Come join us and find out!