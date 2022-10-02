Minnesota Vikings “at” New Orleans Saints: Inactive lists for both teams

We are just ninety minutes away from kickoff of the start of the 2022 International Series in London, as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4 NFL action. Both teams have released their inactive lists for this game, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

OLB Luiji Vilain

Za’Darius Smith, who was labeled as a game-time decision all week with a knee issue, is active for today’s game and will start. No surprises for the Vikings on their inactive list as it’s basically the same as its been all season so far.

Ty Chandler will be active for the first time in his NFL career and could make his debut at some point today. I’m not sure why the Vikings’ inactive list only has five players on it, but that’s the list that the team released.

And now, on to the “home” team

New Orleans Saints

RB Tony Jones Jr.

RB Alvin Kamara

S Marcus Maye

G Andrus Peat

WR Michael Thomas

TE Nick Vannett

QB Jameis Winston

The Saints are going to be without a lot of key pieces on offense, including their starting quarterback, running back, and one of their top two receivers. That should be good news for a Vikings’ defense that has had a few issues in the early portion of this season.

And those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. Our first Open Thread of the aft. . .er, morning. . .will be up an hour before kickoff at around 7:30 AM Central time. We hope you’ll join us there!