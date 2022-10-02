2022 NFL Week 4 Discussion

The Minnesota Vikings may have gotten their business done early today, but there’s still a ton of great NFL action to be had on this Sunday, and that can only mean one thing.
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. . .for the third time in four weeks, we have some form of a RED ZONE SUNDAY for fans of the purple. We get to sit back and watch the rest of the action unfold in a relatively stress-free environment, which is always nice.
Here are the games that will be taking place this afternoon. We’ve got the maps courtesy of the good folks at 506 Sports, so you can know what games are happening in your area should you not be blessed with the Red Zone Channel in some way. CBS has the double-header this week.
Early Games on CBS
- Orange: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons - Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber - DirecTV Ch 705
- Red: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 706
- Green: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans - Beth Mowins, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 707
- Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Ch 708
- Blue: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 709
Late Games on CBS
- Red: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo - DirecTV Ch 715
- Blue: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - Direct TV Ch 716
Games on FOX (early unless noted)
- Red: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Ch 710
- Yellow: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions - Chris Myers, Robert Smith - DirecTV Ch 711
- Orange: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 712
- Blue: Chicago Bears at New York Giants - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 713
- Green: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV 714
Sunday Night Football. . .which will not be played in Minneapolis after all. . .will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Monday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
That’s your Week 4 NFL action with no Minnesota Vikings game to be played, folks. If you’re going to be watching the games anyway, hang out and talk about them here!
