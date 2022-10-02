Lewis Cine injured in first quarter against Saints

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to a very good start against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but it appears they’re going to get some pretty bad news about their first-round draft pick.

Safety Lewis Cine was injured in the first quarter against the Saints during a punt return late in the first quarter of play. We don’t have any word yet on how bad the injury is, but he was down on the field for quite a while and the trainers brought an air cast out for him, which is never a positive sign. He was eventually carted off of the field.

The Vikings made Cine the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he missed the opener with an injury but had played extensively on special teams over the past couple of weeks.

Once we have an update on the severity of Lewis Cine’s injury, we will bring it to you here. For now, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed.