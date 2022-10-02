Lewis Cine suffers fractured ankle, to stay in London for surgery

The first four weeks of the rookie season of Minnesota Vikings’ first-round draft pick Lewis Cine were a bit curious. Now, unfortunately, it appears to be over with.

Cine suffered a fractured ankle while playing on special teams during the first quarter of the Vikings’ 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The injury came on a punt return by Jalen Reagor, after which Cine had to be carted off of the field with an air cast on his left leg

The 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cine was inactive for the season opener for the Vikings as he dealt with an injury. He was active for the next three games but played almost exclusively on special teams, seeing very few snaps on defense.

Cine will be staying in London to have surgery on his leg, with a few members of the organization reportedly staying behind with him while the rest of the team travels back to the United States.

Here’s hoping for a speedy and full recovery for Lewis Cine and the hope that he will be ready to go to make an impact in his second NFL season in 2023.