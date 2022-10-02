Vikings open as 7-point favorites over Bears for Week 5

For the third consecutive week, the Minnesota Vikings will open a week of NFL action as the betting favorite.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the purple as a 7-point favorite over the Chicago Bears when the two teams meet next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are riding a two-game winning streak after winning a pair of games in the last minute, a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3 and a 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Bears have alternated wins and losses this season, sitting with a 2-2 record after their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

For the second straight week, the over/under going into the game is a number in the low 40s. DraftKings set the opening number there at 43 points, which isn’t surprising given that these two teams haven’t done a lot of scoring. The Vikings are currently averaging just over 21 points/game, while the Bears check in with a 16 point/game average.

We’ll be tracking the line at DraftKings as we get closer to kickoff to see if it moves up or down. To open things up, however, the Vikings are a significant favorite in what is expected to be a low-scoring game.