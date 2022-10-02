2022 NFL Week 5: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

For the third time in the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will play host to an NFC North rival at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After notching victories over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at home, the Vikings will welcome the Chicago Bears to town in Week 5. This is a bit of an unusual scenario for both of these teams, because these two teams usually meet towards the end of the season. In fact, this will be the first time since the Vikings moved to U.S. Bank Stadium that the final home game of the regular season for the Vikings will not feature the Bears.

The Vikings have won three of the last four games between these two teams, including sweeping the season series last season. That included last year’s regular-season finale in Minneapolis, as the Vikings scored 21 fourth-quarter points to emerge with a 31-17 victory over the Bears.

Minnesota opens this game as a touchdown favorite according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under at the beginning of the betting week being set at 43.

This game will be aired on FOX affiliates around the country, with kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium scheduled for noon Central time. We’ll have our coverage of this week’s game in this convenient stream for you to access more easily.