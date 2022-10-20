Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 October 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody, and welcome back to your favorite Minnesota Vikings website for another edition of the Open Thread! Week 7 in the NFL officially gets underway tonight, and the Vikings. . .well, it’s still the bye week, but there will be plenty of other things going on around the league to keep track of.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Punter Ryan Wright became the second member of the team to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award in the last three weeks.

We need your help to construct our Five Good Questions segment for this week.

The Vikings filled the hole they had on the 53-man roster by signing OLB Benton Whitley from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Matt takes a look at some potential “under the radar” trade candidates for the Vikings as the trade deadline approaches.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: