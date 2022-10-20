Vikings Bye Week Check-In

On this Vikings Happy Hour , the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins and are now in their bye week. The boys are ready to do a bye-week check-in on our 5-1 Vikings. What are things the Vikings have done well through 6 games, and where they can they improve coming out of the bye week? How has Kevin O’Connell done so far? Do you like the defense? How about Kirk Cousins’ attitude? What would your bye-week grades be for the team? Join us in the chat and let us know how you feel!

Grab your Lake Monster Beer and enjoy the show!

Discussion topics for episode 069 are:

- Grading the Vikings units through 6 weeks

- What have you been impressed with?

- What could be improved?

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.