New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It is officially time to start Week 7 in the National Football League with some Thursday Night Football action! Tonight’s game comes to you from the desert, where the Arizona Cardinals will play host to the New Orleans Saints.

This is a matchup of a couple of teams on the Minnesota Vikings’ schedule for this season. As we know, the Vikings have already beaten the Saints, having taken them down a couple of weeks ago in London. The Vikings will see the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium next week, meaning the Cardinals will have a bit of a mini-bye before they get to Minnesota.

The Cardinals also welcome back wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week. He missed the first six games of the season after being suspended by the NFL.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, the majority of us have the Cardinals bringing this one home and covering a fairly small point spread.

If you’re going to be watching the game anyway, feel free to come in here and hang out with your fellow Vikings’ fans to do so. Enjoy the game, everyone!