Week 8 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 7 had a fairly huge upset with Tennessee besting Alabama. Utah squeaked by USC with the help of the refs and two horrendous roughing the passer calls. TCU had a slight upset over Oklahoma State and Quentin Johnston had 8 catches for 180 yards and 1 TD. Syracuse kicked off NC State in a mild upset. Kentucky bounced back and beat Mississippi State thanks to the return of Will Levis. Oklahoma rose from the grave and beat Kansas which is due to them getting back their QB, Dillon Gabriel. The Gophers lost again to Illinois and have a tough matchup against Penn State. It could get ugly early.
The games I am looking forward to this weekend are #9 UCLA at #10 Oregon, #24 Mississippi State at #6 Alabama, Texas A&M at South Carolina, and #17 Kansas State at #8 TCU.
The players I want to watch are ...
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
...
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
...
Rashee Rice WR SMU
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
...
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
...
Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College
Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Nick Broeker IOL Mississippi
Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
...
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Byron Young DL Alabama
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State
...
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
...
Jack Campbell LB Iowa
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
Henry To’oTo’o LB Alabama
...
Riley Moss CB Iowa
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
...
Kenny Logan Jr. S Kansas
Christian Morgan S Baylor
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
Malachi Moore S Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
Thursday, October 20
...
Virginia at Georgia Tech 7:30pm
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia
Anthony Johnson CB Virginia
Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia
...
Charlie Thomas LB Georgia Tech
Keion White DL Georgia Tech
Jeff Sims QB Georgia Tech
Pierce Quick OT Georgia Tech
Saturday, October 22
...
Kansas at Baylor 12:00pm
Jalon Daniels QB Kansas
Kenny Logan Jr. S Kansas
...
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Dillon Doyle LB Baylor
Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor
Iowa at 2 Ohio State 12:00pm
Jack Campbell LB Iowa
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
Riley Moss CB Iowa
Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa
Tory Taylor P Iowa
Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
Seth Benson LB Iowa
Kyler Schott IOL Iowa
Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa
...
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State
Lathan Ransom S Ohio State
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
Miyan Williams RB Ohio State
Cade Stover TE Ohio State
Josh Proctor S Ohio State
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Julian Fleming WR Ohio State
Cody Simon LB Ohio State
Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State
14 Syracuse at 5 Clemson 12:00pm
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
Mikel Jones LB Syracuse
Stefon Thompson LB Syracuse
...
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Sheridan Jones CB Clemson
Fred Davis II CB Clemson
Walker Parks OT Clemson
DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson
Malcolm Greene S Clemson
E.J. Williams WR Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
21 Cincinnati at SMU 12:00pm
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Deshawn Pace LB Cincinnati
...
Rashee Rice WR SMU
DeVere Levelston DL SMU
Boston College at 13 Wake Forest 3:30pm
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College
Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College
...
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest
Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest
Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Nick Andersen S Wake Forest
9 UCLA at 10 Oregon 3:30pm
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
...
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
D.J. Johnson LB Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Jamal Hill S Oregon
Dontae Manning CB Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
Mase Funa LB Oregon
20 Texas at 11 Oklahoma State 3:30pm
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Alfred Collins EDGE Texas
D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas
Troy Omeire WR Texas
Hudson Card QB Texas
...
Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State
Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
7 Ole Miss at LSU 3:30pm CBS
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
A.J. Finley S Mississippi
Mason Brooks IOL Mississippi
Otis Reese S Mississippi
Jeremy James OT Mississippi
Isheem Young S Mississippi
Demon Clowney EDGE Mississippi
Ladarius Tennison S Mississippi
Khari Coleman EDGE Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
...
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Micah Baskerville LB LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Joe Foucha S LSU
Jordan Toles S LSU
John Emery Jr. RB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Noah Cain RB LSU
Purdue at Wisconsin 3:30pm
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue
Payne Durham TE Purdue
...
Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin
Logan Brown OT Wisconsin
Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin
Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin
Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin
24 Mississippi State at 6 Alabama 7:00pm
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State
Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State
Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State
Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State
...
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Malachi Moore S Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama
Traeshon Holden WR Alabama
Chris Braswell DL Alabama
Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama
Jase McClellan RB Alabama
Keilan Robinson RB Alabama
Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama
Texas A&M at South Carolina 7:30pm
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M
Myles Jones CB Texas A&M
Demond Demas WR Texas A&M
Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M
Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M
Haynes King QB Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M
...
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Austin Stogner TE South Carolina
Darius Rush CB South Carolina
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Eric Douglas OT South Carolina
Jordan Burch DL South Carolina
MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina
Karon Prunty CB South Carolina
Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
Minnesota at 16 Penn State 7:30pm
John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota
Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota
...
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State
Parker Washington WR Penn State
Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Brenton Strange TE Penn State
Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State
Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Caedan Wallace OT Penn State
17 Kansas State at 8 TCU 8:00pm
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
...
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
Alan Ali IOL TCU
Marcel Brooks WR TCU
Max Duggan QB TCU
Yore mocked!
TRADES
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Round 1 Pick 28
Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 4 Pick 32
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 2 Pick 29
Received: Round 3 Pick 2, Round 5 Pick 2
...
31: R1 P31 S Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M 6-3 195
65: R3 P2 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6-4 310
92: R3 P29 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6-1 200
134: R4 P32 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 210
137: R5 P2 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson 6-4 255
164: R5 P29 CB Mekhi Blackmon - USC 6-0 175
212: R6 P37 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188
214: R6 P39 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6-6 250
Taking another safety would be crazy right? Johnson plays in the slot too. He is extremly versatile and the secondary needs more help.
Obviously, center could/should be high on the list especially if Bradbury goes elsewhere. Bradbury is playing much better this year and if he keeps it up, then we will find ourselves actually calmoring for the team to extend him. Imagine that?
I think running back will be higher on the list than others because Mattison probably testes the market and Cook’s contract and age does not lend itself to many more years here.
Another QB is necessary and should be in every draft. Even if the QB is a bust, what’s the difference from any other position that busts. For some reason, some folks don’t like taking depth for the QB spot. I think the team needs to continue to roll the dice in the hope they uncover a gem.
With Za’Darius Smith playing well and Hunter likely not going anywhere on his current deal (they have to extend him IMHO), edge rusher may not be a big need but more competition never hurts.
The remaining players are interesting prospects to add ot the depth.
Well, enjoy the games and don’t forget to post who you will be watching.
