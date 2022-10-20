Week 8 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 7 had a fairly huge upset with Tennessee besting Alabama. Utah squeaked by USC with the help of the refs and two horrendous roughing the passer calls. TCU had a slight upset over Oklahoma State and Quentin Johnston had 8 catches for 180 yards and 1 TD. Syracuse kicked off NC State in a mild upset. Kentucky bounced back and beat Mississippi State thanks to the return of Will Levis. Oklahoma rose from the grave and beat Kansas which is due to them getting back their QB, Dillon Gabriel. The Gophers lost again to Illinois and have a tough matchup against Penn State. It could get ugly early.

The games I am looking forward to this weekend are #9 UCLA at #10 Oregon, #24 Mississippi State at #6 Alabama, Texas A&M at South Carolina, and #17 Kansas State at #8 TCU.

The players I want to watch are ...

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

...

Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

...

Rashee Rice WR SMU

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Jake Bobo WR UCLA

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

...

Sam LaPorta TE Iowa

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

...

Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College

Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Nick Broeker IOL Mississippi

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

...

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Byron Young DL Alabama

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State

...

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

...

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Darius Muasau LB UCLA

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Henry To’oTo’o LB Alabama

...

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

...

Kenny Logan Jr. S Kansas

Christian Morgan S Baylor

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

Malachi Moore S Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

Thursday, October 20

...

Virginia at Georgia Tech 7:30pm

Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia

Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia

Anthony Johnson CB Virginia

Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia

...

Charlie Thomas LB Georgia Tech

Keion White DL Georgia Tech

Jeff Sims QB Georgia Tech

Pierce Quick OT Georgia Tech

Saturday, October 22

...

Kansas at Baylor 12:00pm

Jalon Daniels QB Kansas

Kenny Logan Jr. S Kansas

...

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Dillon Doyle LB Baylor

Micah Mazzccua OT Baylor

Iowa at 2 Ohio State 12:00pm

Jack Campbell LB Iowa

Sam LaPorta TE Iowa

Riley Moss CB Iowa

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

Tory Taylor P Iowa

Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa

Seth Benson LB Iowa

Kyler Schott IOL Iowa

Lukas Van Ness DL Iowa

...

C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

Dawand Jones OT Ohio State

Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State

Luke Wypler IOL Ohio State

Lathan Ransom S Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

Miyan Williams RB Ohio State

Cade Stover TE Ohio State

Josh Proctor S Ohio State

Cameron Brown CB Ohio State

Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State

Julian Fleming WR Ohio State

Cody Simon LB Ohio State

Gee Scott Jr. TE Ohio State

14 Syracuse at 5 Clemson 12:00pm

Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse

Mikel Jones LB Syracuse

Stefon Thompson LB Syracuse

...

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Sheridan Jones CB Clemson

Fred Davis II CB Clemson

Walker Parks OT Clemson

DeMonte Capehart DL Clemson

Malcolm Greene S Clemson

E.J. Williams WR Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

21 Cincinnati at SMU 12:00pm

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati

Deshawn Pace LB Cincinnati

...

Rashee Rice WR SMU

DeVere Levelston DL SMU

Boston College at 13 Wake Forest 3:30pm

Zay Flowers WR Boston College

Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College

Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College

...

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest

Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest

Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest

Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest

Nick Andersen S Wake Forest

9 UCLA at 10 Oregon 3:30pm

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA

Jake Bobo WR UCLA

Darius Muasau LB UCLA

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

...

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

D.J. Johnson LB Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Jamal Hill S Oregon

Dontae Manning CB Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon

Mase Funa LB Oregon

20 Texas at 11 Oklahoma State 3:30pm

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

Jahleel Billingsley TE Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Alfred Collins EDGE Texas

D’Shawn Jamison CB Texas

Troy Omeire WR Texas

Hudson Card QB Texas

...

Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State

Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State

Brock Martin EDGE Oklahoma State

Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State

7 Ole Miss at LSU 3:30pm CBS

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

A.J. Finley S Mississippi

Mason Brooks IOL Mississippi

Otis Reese S Mississippi

Jeremy James OT Mississippi

Isheem Young S Mississippi

Demon Clowney EDGE Mississippi

Ladarius Tennison S Mississippi

Khari Coleman EDGE Mississippi

Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi

...

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Micah Baskerville LB LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

Joe Foucha S LSU

Jordan Toles S LSU

John Emery Jr. RB LSU

Jayden Daniels QB LSU

Noah Cain RB LSU

Purdue at Wisconsin 3:30pm

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue

Payne Durham TE Purdue

...

Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin

Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

Joe Tippmann OT Wisconsin

Logan Brown OT Wisconsin

Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin

Trey Wedig OT Wisconsin

Graham Mertz QB Wisconsin

24 Mississippi State at 6 Alabama 7:00pm

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State

Jaden Walley WR Mississippi State

Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State

Marcus Banks CB Mississippi State

...

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

Seth McLaughlin IOL Alabama

Traeshon Holden WR Alabama

Chris Braswell DL Alabama

Demouy Kennedy LB Alabama

Jase McClellan RB Alabama

Keilan Robinson RB Alabama

Darrian Dalcourt IOL Alabama

Texas A&M at South Carolina 7:30pm

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Aki Ogunbiyi IOL Texas A&M

Myles Jones CB Texas A&M

Demond Demas WR Texas A&M

Chris Morris IOL Texas A&M

Donell Harris Jr. EDGE Texas A&M

Haynes King QB Texas A&M

McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

...

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Austin Stogner TE South Carolina

Darius Rush CB South Carolina

Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

Eric Douglas OT South Carolina

Jordan Burch DL South Carolina

MarShawn Lloyd RB South Carolina

Karon Prunty CB South Carolina

Kevin Harris RB South Carolina

Minnesota at 16 Penn State 7:30pm

John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota

...

Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State

Parker Washington WR Penn State

Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State

Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

Brenton Strange TE Penn State

Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State

Theo Johnson TE Penn State

Caedan Wallace OT Penn State

17 Kansas State at 8 TCU 8:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

Julius Brents CB Kansas State

...

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

Dylan Horton DL TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Kendre Miller RB TCU

Alan Ali IOL TCU

Marcel Brooks WR TCU

Max Duggan QB TCU

Yore mocked!

TRADES

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 28

Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 4 Pick 32

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 2 Pick 29

Received: Round 3 Pick 2, Round 5 Pick 2

...

31: R1 P31 S Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M 6-3 195

65: R3 P2 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6-4 310

92: R3 P29 RB Zach Charbonnet - UCLA 6-1 200

134: R4 P32 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 210

137: R5 P2 EDGE K.J. Henry - Clemson 6-4 255

164: R5 P29 CB Mekhi Blackmon - USC 6-0 175

212: R6 P37 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188

214: R6 P39 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6-6 250

Taking another safety would be crazy right? Johnson plays in the slot too. He is extremly versatile and the secondary needs more help.

Obviously, center could/should be high on the list especially if Bradbury goes elsewhere. Bradbury is playing much better this year and if he keeps it up, then we will find ourselves actually calmoring for the team to extend him. Imagine that?

I think running back will be higher on the list than others because Mattison probably testes the market and Cook’s contract and age does not lend itself to many more years here.

Another QB is necessary and should be in every draft. Even if the QB is a bust, what’s the difference from any other position that busts. For some reason, some folks don’t like taking depth for the QB spot. I think the team needs to continue to roll the dice in the hope they uncover a gem.

With Za’Darius Smith playing well and Hunter likely not going anywhere on his current deal (they have to extend him IMHO), edge rusher may not be a big need but more competition never hurts.

The remaining players are interesting prospects to add ot the depth.

Well, enjoy the games and don’t forget to post who you will be watching.