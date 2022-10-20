SB Nation Reacts Results: People expecting plenty of wins for the Vikings

We’ve got the results of our SB Nation Reacts polls for this week for your Minnesota Vikings, and people seem to be pretty darn happy with where this team is at their bye week. . .and, apparently, where they’re heading.

We’ll start with our confidence poll, which shows that an increasing number of fans like the direction that the team is going in.

Yes, for the fourth week in a row. . .coinciding with a four-game winning streak. . .fan confidence in the purple has increased. This week, 92% of our respondents declared that they feel the Vikings are heading in the right direction, which is up from 88% last week. Hopefully those numbers will continue to climb. . .not that they can get much higher, but we can still hope.

Our other question for this week called for some folks to adjust their expectations of the team following their 5-1 start. We wanted to know how many wins you think the Vikings will get this season, and a pretty big number of people have a specific range in mind, apparently.

Of our respondents, 73% of them feel that the Vikings will end up somewhere between 11 and 13 wins by the time the dust settles and the smoke clears on the regular season. In order to get to 11 wins, the Vikings only have to go 6-5 the rest of the way, which sounds pretty do-able. If they can get to 13 wins, they should be challenging for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. . .they’d be the #2 seed if the postseason started today.

The next-most popular answer was eight to ten wins, which was selected by 22% of the folks that responded to our poll. Only 5% of those that answered went to the extremes in our poll, as we had 3% say they think the Vikings can get to at least 14 wins (meaning at least a 9-2 mark over their last 11 games), while just two percent think the team will win two games at best the rest of the way.

(Those people probably aren’t Vikings fans. Just a hunch.)

Those are your SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with some more new questions for you to express your opinions on.