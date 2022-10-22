Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22-23 October 2022

The weekend is here and with no Vikings victory scheduled for tomorrow, today is a good time to check out some future Vikings in the collegiate games. If yore not into college ball then perhaps you are smoking some meat and will share your recipe?
Our Dear Leader took a look at what the rest of the NFC North is doing.
Other Vikings News/Speculation
Normally, I would not include this link but the “story” is interesting at the very least. I could get reprimanded for doing this but ...
Is the Door For Cousins-To-San Francisco in 2023?
SI thinks the Vikings should have no trouble improving to 7-1 after the bye. I tend to agree.
Yore Mocked!
TRADES
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 1 Pick 28
Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 2
Trade Partner: New England Patriots
Sent: Round 2 Pick 29
Received: Round 3 Pick 1, Round 6 Pick 1
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 3 Pick 1
Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 4 Pick 2
Received: Round 4 Pick 9, Round 6 Pick 9
33: R2 P2 TE Michael Mayer - Notre Dame 6-5 251
73: R3 P10 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320
92: R3 P29 EDGE Derek Parish - Houston 6-2 245
111: R4 P9 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 210
145: R5 P10 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon 6-2 201
164: R5 P29 DL Kobie Turner - Wake Forest 6-3 290
176: R6 P1 S Jammie Robinson - Florida State 5-11 203
184: R6 P9 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188
212: R6 P37 LB Mikel Jones - Syracuse 6-1 224
214: R6 P39 OT Jordan Morgan - Arizona 6-6 320
A lil something something
