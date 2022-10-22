Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22-23 October 2022

The weekend is here and with no Vikings victory scheduled for tomorrow, today is a good time to check out some future Vikings in the collegiate games. If yore not into college ball then perhaps you are smoking some meat and will share your recipe?

Our Dear Leader took a look at what the rest of the NFC North is doing.

Other Vikings News/Speculation

Normally, I would not include this link but the “story” is interesting at the very least. I could get reprimanded for doing this but ...

Is the Door For Cousins-To-San Francisco in 2023?

SI thinks the Vikings should have no trouble improving to 7-1 after the bye. I tend to agree.

Yore Mocked!

TRADES

...

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Round 1 Pick 28

Received: Round 2 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 2

...

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 2 Pick 29

Received: Round 3 Pick 1, Round 6 Pick 1

...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 3 Pick 1

Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 5 Pick 10

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 4 Pick 2

Received: Round 4 Pick 9, Round 6 Pick 9

...

33: R2 P2 TE Michael Mayer - Notre Dame 6-5 251

73: R3 P10 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320

92: R3 P29 EDGE Derek Parish - Houston 6-2 245

111: R4 P9 QB Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 6-3 210

145: R5 P10 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon 6-2 201

164: R5 P29 DL Kobie Turner - Wake Forest 6-3 290

176: R6 P1 S Jammie Robinson - Florida State 5-11 203

184: R6 P9 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue 6-0 188

212: R6 P37 LB Mikel Jones - Syracuse 6-1 224

214: R6 P39 OT Jordan Morgan - Arizona 6-6 320

...

A lil something something

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: