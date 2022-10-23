NFL Week 7 Discussion: Vikings Bye Week version

We’ve made it through the bye week. . .well, almost. The Minnesota Vikings won’t be taking the field today, but there’s still a ton of great NFL action taking place, which can only mean one thing.

Yes, it’s a full-on RED ZONE SUNDAY here at your favorite Vikings’ website! We can watch the rest of the NFL action for today unfold in a relatively stress-free environment, and we invite you to come in and watch it all here with us.

Here are all the games that are taking place and their broadcast areas, courtesy of the good folks at 506 Sports. FOX has the double-header this week.

Games on CBS (Early unless otherwise noted)

Early Games on FOX

Late Games on FOX

The Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Miami Dolphins, while Monday Night Football this week will bring us the Chicago Bears at the New England Patriots.

That’s your schedule for this week, and here’s your place to talk about everything that’s happening around the league today. Enjoy all the action, folks!