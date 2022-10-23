NFL Week 7 Discussion: Vikings Bye Week version

We’ve made it through the bye week. . .well, almost. The Minnesota Vikings won’t be taking the field today, but there’s still a ton of great NFL action taking place, which can only mean one thing.
Yes, it’s a full-on RED ZONE SUNDAY here at your favorite Vikings’ website! We can watch the rest of the NFL action for today unfold in a relatively stress-free environment, and we invite you to come in and watch it all here with us.
Here are all the games that are taking place and their broadcast areas, courtesy of the good folks at 506 Sports. FOX has the double-header this week.
Games on CBS (Early unless otherwise noted)
- Green: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Ch 705
- Red: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo - DirecTV Ch 706
- Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 707
- Blue: New York Jets at Denver Broncos (LATE) - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 712
- Yellow: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (LATE) - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 713
Early Games on FOX
- Green: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Ch 708
- Yellow: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals - Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith - DirecTV Ch 709
- Blue: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 710
- Red: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders - Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 711
Late Games on FOX
- Blue: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez - DirecTV Ch 714
- Red: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Ch 715
The Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Miami Dolphins, while Monday Night Football this week will bring us the Chicago Bears at the New England Patriots.
That’s your schedule for this week, and here’s your place to talk about everything that’s happening around the league today. Enjoy all the action, folks!
