Vikings Direction?

On this episode of Two Old Bloggers - we are going to look at your Minnesota Vikings during the bye week. The team has five wins so far in the season and as the great Bill Parcells would say, “you are what your record says you are“, but are they? The obvious answer is yes, they are 5-1, but do the stats reflect that?

We will also be looking at what kind of offense the Minnesota Vikings generated. Do they have a new identity? We all expected a high-flying pass-heavy system, but are we getting that? That is a very good question and we’re gonna look back at last season and compare the two. You’ll be a little surprised at what you see and hear in this case.

Then we’re going to do our bye-week quick hitters. Patrick Jones had a great game last week and is showing the depth that we have at the outside linebacker/edge rusher position. He and DJ Wonnum have put up some good stats in relief so far the season for Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith and it is a bright light to see not a huge drop-off, or actually almost any drop-off whatsoever in play. Then there is how this team is staying healthy for the most part. There have only been two missed games by starters, one by Harrison Smith, and the other with DJ Wonnum. Compared to the rest of the league, that is outstanding! It turns out that the hiring of, Tyler Williams may have a thing or two to deal with that. We will find out on today’s show.

This and more today on 2OB.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: You are what your record says you are

Theme #2: What kind of offense have the Vikings become?

Theme #3: Vikings Bye Week Quick hitters

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and you taking the time to enjoy it with us.

