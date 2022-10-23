Report: Oli Udoh arrested in Miami, charged with disorderly conduct

It’s been a while since one of our stories about the Minnesota Vikings came from the police blotter, but unfortunately that’s where we find ourselves on this Sunday morning.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Vikings’ Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday in Miami.



The NFL offensive lineman was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me.



Udoh got charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2022

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Florida is reporting that offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday at a Miami nightclub and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the report, Udoh was talking with a woman in the bathroom line at a Miami nightclub, followed her into the restroom, and then would not leave.

Udoh has been with the Vikings since he was drafted in 2019 and was a starter for the team in 2021. He has been relegated to a reserve role this season.

As more information on this situation surfaces, we will bring it to you here. As of now, there hasn’t really been a whole lot put out there beyond the initial report.

Once again, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested at a Miami nightclub on Saturday night and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.