Report: Oli Udoh arrested in Miami, charged with disorderly conduct

We’re still learning more about the situation

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: SEP 25 Lions at Vikings Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been a while since one of our stories about the Minnesota Vikings came from the police blotter, but unfortunately that’s where we find ourselves on this Sunday morning.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Florida is reporting that offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday at a Miami nightclub and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the report, Udoh was talking with a woman in the bathroom line at a Miami nightclub, followed her into the restroom, and then would not leave.

Udoh has been with the Vikings since he was drafted in 2019 and was a starter for the team in 2021. He has been relegated to a reserve role this season.

As more information on this situation surfaces, we will bring it to you here. As of now, there hasn’t really been a whole lot put out there beyond the initial report.

