Report: Oli Udoh arrested in Miami, charged with disorderly conduct

It’s been a while since one of our stories about the Minnesota Vikings came from the police blotter, but unfortunately that’s where we find ourselves on this Sunday morning.
SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Vikings’ Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday in Miami.— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2022
The NFL offensive lineman was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me.
Udoh got charged with disorderly conduct and resisting.
Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Florida is reporting that offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday at a Miami nightclub and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to the report, Udoh was talking with a woman in the bathroom line at a Miami nightclub, followed her into the restroom, and then would not leave.
Udoh has been with the Vikings since he was drafted in 2019 and was a starter for the team in 2021. He has been relegated to a reserve role this season.
As more information on this situation surfaces, we will bring it to you here. As of now, there hasn’t really been a whole lot put out there beyond the initial report.
Once again, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested at a Miami nightclub on Saturday night and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
