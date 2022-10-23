Vikings keep winning, even when they don’t play

We know that the Minnesota Vikings can’t actually win again until Week 8 when they host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, but so far in Week 7 they’ve come about as close as a team on the bye week can get.

When the day started, the Vikings had, essentially, a three-game lead over the rest of the NFC North, as they held a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over all three of their division rivals. Minnesota currently sits at 5-1, while the Green Bay Packers came into the week with a mark of 3-3, the Chicago Bears sitting at 2-4, and the Detroit Lions at 1-4 having just come off of their own bye.

Well, the early Sunday window was good to the Vikings as the Packers fell to the Washington Commanders by a final score of 23-21 at FedEx Field, while the Dallas Cowboys took the Lions down 24-6 in Dak Prescott’s return to the starting lineup in Dallas.

While Chicago won’t take the field until Monday night, they were one of the heaviest underdogs of the week heading into their contest against the New England Patriots tomorrow night.

So, as it stands now, the Vikings have what amounts to a four-game lead over the rest of the NFC North division seven weeks into the season, and they extended their lead over everyone while watching the rest of Week 7’s NFL action from their couches. For a bye week, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.