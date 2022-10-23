2022 NFL Week 8: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

We’ve officially made it through the bye week, ladies and gentlemen, and now it’s time to focus on the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings making their way back to the football field. They’ll do just that on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have had a bit of a rough go of things so far this season, as they enter this one with a record of 3-4 and in a tie for the bottom spot in the NFC West. However, they are coming off their biggest offensive performance of the season, as they put up 42 points on Thursday Night Football in a 42-34 defeat of the New Orleans Saints. Granted, they did get a pair of pick-sixes, but 42 points is still pretty impressive.

The Vikings come into this one with a record of 5-1 and riding a four-game winning streak, capped off by their 28-16 victory over Miami in Week 6. The Vikings are winning games despite a great deal of inconsistency on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, the bye week has given them the opportunity to reflect on a few things and make the necessary changes if they’re going to make a serious run going forward.

These two teams played in a thriller in Week 2 last season down in Arizona. The Vikings got themselves into position to give Greg Joseph a shot at a 37-yard field goal, but he pushed it wide to the right to preserve a 34-33 victory for the Cardinals.

The Vikings are favored in this one, as our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have made them an early 5.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently set at 48, which is one of the higher numbers we’ve seen for a Vikings game over the past few weeks.

Kickoff for this one is scheduled for noon Central time on FOX. We’ll have all of our coverage of this week’s game available in this stream so that you can more easily find it.