Vikings open as betting favorite for fifth straight week

The Minnesota Vikings have opened as the betting favorites in each game during their four-game winning streak, and they’ve now been installed as the favorites for a fifth consecutive week.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have made the purple a 5.5-point favorite in their opening line for Week 8.

These two teams have split their last four meetings going back to 2015, but the Cardinals won the most recent battle between these two teams. Arizona held on for a 34-33 victory in the desert last season as Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal attempt drifted wide right as time expired.

Arizona is also coming off of one of their better offensive performances of the season in a 42-34 victory over New Orleans this past Thursday night. They’ve welcomed back wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and added Robbie Anderson to the offense, but they also lost Hollywood Brown to an injury for at least a few more weeks.

The Vikings have been inconsistent on offense thus far but keep finding ways to win the kinds of games that they weren’t winning in 2021. They’re going to have their hands full with Kyler Murray, who is exactly the kind of quarterback that has given the Vikings trouble in recent years.

The over/under for this one is currently set at 48 points, which is one of the higher totals we’ve seen for a Vikings game this season. It sounds like the sharps are expecting a lot of points in this one. . .will these two teams oblige?

The Vikings are the early favorite to move their record to 6-1 after this week’s contest. Hopefully they’ll be able to maintain the momentum they picked up going into the bye and extend their winning streak.