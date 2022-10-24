Chicago Bears at New England Patriots: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

We have just about made it all the way through the bye week for the Minnesota Vikings, folks! The final game of Week 7 is just about to get underway and we’ll get to see if the rest of the NFC North goes 0-for-3 this week as the Chicago Bears head out to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.

We know that Green Bay and Detroit have both already lost, so a loss by the Bears would give the Vikings a chance to extend their lead over every other divisional foe without taking the field. The Bears were one of the heaviest underdogs of the week heading into this one, so not many people think too much of their chances.

As you can see, we’re unanimous that the Patriots are going to handle their business at home in this one, though we’re split on whether or not it’s going to be a close one or not. We’re expecting a pretty low-scoring game for the most part as well, with only Warren playing the “over” for tonight’s game.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, feel free to hang out here and talk about it with your fellow Vikings fans. Enjoy the game, folks!