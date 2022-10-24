Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 October 2022

We’re back for the start of a brand new week, ladies and gentlemen, and Minnesota Vikings football is back on the agenda! The bye week is over. . .well, it will be after tonight, anyway. . .and we can start focusing on what really matters here again. But, we have a whole week to get through before we get there.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We did our usual Five Good Questions segment, courtesy of our readers.

Two Old Bloggers talk about the direction the Vikings are heading in.

Offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested in Miami on Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct. The team says they’re “gathering information.”

Even though the Vikings didn’t play this week, they still managed to win somehow.

The Vikings are once again the betting favorite for their upcoming game, according to our friends at DraftKings.

For our media selections this week, we’re closing out Yachtober with the kings of Yacht Rock. . .well, in my opinion, anyway.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: