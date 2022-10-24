Additional details emerge concerning Oli Udoh’s arrest

The primary story coming out of Minnesota Vikings camp over their bye week was the early Sunday morning arrest of offensive lineman Oli Udoh. Udoh was arrested at a nightclub in Miami at approximately 3 AM on Sunday morning and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune has gotten some more details about the incident. Here’s what allegedly happened.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Miami-Dade County police, a security guard working at Club E11even in downtown Miami observed Udoh talking to a woman in line for the bathroom and attempting to enter the female bathroom as the line moved forward. The security guard warned Udoh to leave the bathroom, but Udoh refused, according to the affidavit. The security guard called additional staff to assist in removing Udoh from the club. Two Miami police officers, one working in an off-duty capacity, intervened and identified themselves as police. Udoh, according to the affidavit, continued to resist the officers’ commands before they escorted him to a marked patrol car.

The team has released their standard statement for incidents like these, saying that they are “aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh, and are gathering additional information at this time.”

I’m certain that there will be more details that emerge about this story going forward, but it still isn’t the greatest of looks for Udoh. The Vikings haven’t had a lot of incidents like these recently so it stands out more than it might have otherwise. As we get more information we’ll bring it to you here when we can.