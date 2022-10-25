 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 October 2022

Week 8 is officially underway!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Good morning, everyone! Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is officially in the books, which means the bye week is well and truly over for the Minnesota Vikings and we are officially preparing for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Man, I hate me some bye weeks. I get that they’re necessary, but I still don’t like them very much.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...