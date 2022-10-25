Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 October 2022

Good morning, everyone! Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is officially in the books, which means the bye week is well and truly over for the Minnesota Vikings and we are officially preparing for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Man, I hate me some bye weeks. I get that they’re necessary, but I still don’t like them very much.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

More details emerged about the weekend arrest of offensive lineman Oli Udoh.

If Justin Jefferson wants to have the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season, he’s going to have to increase his production.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: