It’s Jared Allen’s turn to go into the Ring of Honor this week

With the Minnesota Vikings coming back from their bye this week, it’s time to remind everyone of another big event that’s happening this week.

When the Vikings host the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, we will also see defensive end Jared Allen become the 27th member of the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor. (Well, most of us won’t get to see it, but the folks in attendance at the stadium will.) He will be formally inducted at halftime of Sunday’s game.

Allen was informed of his selection back in July during the early stages of Vikings’ Training Camp. He spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2008 to 2013 and racked up 85.5 sacks during that time. He was on the short list of the best pass rushers in the NFL during his Vikings’ tenure and should wind up in Canton one day, though he’s been up for it three times and been passed over to this point.

Allen will be the sixth member of the organization in the last six years to be inducted into the Ring of Honor after the team went without inducting anyone from 2014 to 2016. Here are the most recent inductees:

Randy Moss (2017)

Ahmad Rashad (2017)

Dennis Green (2018)

Steve Jordan (2019)

Kevin Williams (2021)

Jared Allen (2022)

I’m assuming that the Vikings will have the video of Allen’s induction on their YouTube channel or another medium after it happens. For now, let’s take a look back at Allen’s phenomenal 2011 season. . .pretty much the only bright spot the Vikings had that year. . .where he nearly set the single-season sack record.

Yeah, you’ll have to watch it on YouTube, too. NFL rules and such.

Congratulations, once again, to Jared Allen on his upcoming induction into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor!