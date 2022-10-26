Is there a connection between Ring of Honor inductions and Vikings wins?

With defensive end Jared Allen being inducted into the Ring of Honor this weekend, someone floated the question on social media of whether or not there is a connection between the Minnesota Vikings inducting people into that Ring of Honor and victories that day. All of the induction ceremonies have taken place at halftime of home games, so does this sort of thing inspire the team?
The answer is a good, solid. . .maybe?
Here are the 26 previous occasions that the Vikings have inducted someone into their Ring of Honor and the results from that day’s game.
- 6 September 1998 (Fran Tarkenton) - Minnesota Vikings 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 (1-0)
- 20 September 1998 (Alan Page) - Minnesota Vikings 29, Detroit Lions 6 (2-0)
- 18 October 1998 (Jim Finks) - Minnesota Vikings 41, Washington Redskins 7 (3-0)
- 8 November 1998 (Bud Grant) - Minnesota Vikings 31, New Orleans Saints 24 (4-0)
- 15 November 1998 (Paul Krause) - Minnesota Vikings 24, Cincinnati Bengals 3 (5-0)
- 20 December 1998 (Fred Zamberletti) - Minnesota Vikings 50, Jacksonville Jaguars 10 (6-0)
- 28 November 1999 (Jim Marshall) - Minnesota Vikings 35, San Diego Chargers 27 (7-0)
- 9 September 2001 (Ron Yary) - Carolina Panthers 24, Minnesota Vikings 13 (7-1)
- 19 November 2001 (Korey Stringer) - Minnesota Vikings 28, New York Giants 16 (8-1)
- 25 November 2001 (Mick Tingelhoff) - Chicago Bears 13, Minnesota Vikings 6 (8-2)
- 10 November 2002 (Carl Eller) - New York Giants 27, Minnesota Vikings 20 (8-3)
- 14 September 2003 (Cris Carter) - Minnesota Vikings 24, Chicago Bears 13 (9-3)
- 26 September 2004 (Bill Brown) - Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 22 (10-3)
- 6 November 2005 (Jerry Burns) - Minnesota Vikings 27, Detroit Lions 14 (11-3)
- 17 December 2006 (Randall McDaniel) - New York Jets 26, Minnesota Vikings 13 (11-4)
- 30 September 2007 (Chuck Foreman) - Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 16 (11-5)
- 30 November 2008 (John Randle) - Minnesota Vikings 34, Chicago Bears 14 (12-5)
- 29 November 2009 (Scott Studwell) - Minnesota Vikings 36, Chicago Bears 10 (13-5)
- 23 October 2011 (Chris Doleman) - Green Bay Packers 33, Minnesota Vikings 27 (13-6)
- 25 October 2012 (Matt Blair) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36, Minnesota Vikings 17 (13-7)
- 27 October 2013 (Joey Browner) - Green Bay Packers 44, Minnesota Vikings 31 (13-8)
- 11 September 2017 (Randy Moss) - Minnesota Vikings 29, New Orleans Saints 19 (14-8)
- 1 October 2017 (Ahmad Rashad) - Detroit Lions 14, Minnesota Vikings 7 (14-9)
- 23 September 2018 (Dennis Green) - Buffalo Bills 27, Minnesota Vikings 6 (14-10)
- 24 October 2019 (Steve Jordan) - Minnesota Vikings 19, Washington Redskins 9 (15-10)
- 3 October 2021 (Kevin Williams) - Cleveland Browns 14, Minnesota Vikings 7 (15-11)
As you can see, the Vikings have won more games than they’ve lost on days when they induct someone into the team’s Ring of Honor. However, it’s not a huge difference and quite a bit of that record is buoyed by the fact that the Ring of Honor started in 1998, one of the greatest seasons in team history.
It remains to be seen whether or not Jared Allen’s induction will help to push the Vikings to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. But, honestly, I don’t think it can hurt.
