Is there a connection between Ring of Honor inductions and Vikings wins?

With defensive end Jared Allen being inducted into the Ring of Honor this weekend, someone floated the question on social media of whether or not there is a connection between the Minnesota Vikings inducting people into that Ring of Honor and victories that day. All of the induction ceremonies have taken place at halftime of home games, so does this sort of thing inspire the team?

The answer is a good, solid. . .maybe?

Here are the 26 previous occasions that the Vikings have inducted someone into their Ring of Honor and the results from that day’s game.

As you can see, the Vikings have won more games than they’ve lost on days when they induct someone into the team’s Ring of Honor. However, it’s not a huge difference and quite a bit of that record is buoyed by the fact that the Ring of Honor started in 1998, one of the greatest seasons in team history.

It remains to be seen whether or not Jared Allen’s induction will help to push the Vikings to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. But, honestly, I don’t think it can hurt.