Oli Udoh pleads not guilty to charges from weekend arrest

Minnesota Vikings’ offensive lineman Oli Udoh wants his day in court.

Udoh has officially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his arrest in Miami over the weekend. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Per reports, he is now back with the team as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Udoh’s lawyer, Brian Bieber, has issued a statement emphatically denying the charges.

“I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100% false. In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation, which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false,” Bieber said in a statement. “Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case — one in which he never should have been arrested.”

No trial date has been set yet, and Miami-Dade county prosecutors will now have to decide whether or not they will press charges against Udoh at all.

If there are any changes to the story or if any more news about the incident surfaces, we will bring it to you here as soon as we are able.