Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and that means the initial injury reports are out for the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare for Sunday’s tussle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at who’s dealing with some injury issues for both sides.

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

OT D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (calf)

Limited Participation

RB James Connor (ribs)

OL Cody Ford (ankle)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

CB Darrel Williams (knee)

Full Participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

As you can see, the injury list for the Cardinals is pretty extensive. They have a couple of starters on the offensive line that currently aren’t practicing, so we’ll have to see how that situation changes through the week.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Teams are supposed to take the bye week to get healthy, and it appears that’s what the Vikings have done. Nailor is the only player currently listed on the injury report. . .no Za’Darius Smith, no Eric Kendricks, no Andrew Booth Jr. on there this week. . .and even he was a full participant in practice.

Those are your initial injury reports for both the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings, folks. We’ll keep updating these as the week goes on.