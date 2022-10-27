It’s time to start Week 8 of the 2022 National Football League season! Tonight, Thursday Night Football takes us to Tampa, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bucs have been one of the bigger surprises in the league this season. . .in a negative way. They currently sit with a record of 3-4 and are coming off of a stunning 21-3 loss to the struggling Carolina Panthers. The Ravens sit tied atop the AFC North with a record of 4-3 after a victory over their division rivals from Cleveland a few days ago.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Odds are provided by our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we expect the misery to continue for Tom Brady and company tonight after another loss. The spread in this one is fairly small, so Baltimore should be able to cover it with a victory.

