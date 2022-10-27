Trade Ideas for the Vikings

On this Vikings Happy Hour is back and feeling refreshed from the Bye week! Your Minnesota Vikings, with the trade deadline looming, the crew takes a look at some trade candidates for the Vikings. We also look ahead to the misfit of QBs they’ll have to face. Finally, we’re done talking about NFC North champs, can the Vikings be NFC champs? Find out on tonight’s show! Remember to grab your Lake Monster Beer and go order your Badass WoodArt with promo code CTPocket for 20% off any one item!

Discussion topics for episode 070 are:

- #Vikings trade targets?

- Misfit QBs up ahead

- Enough with the North Champs let’s talk NFC

We do a local media prediction each week on Vikings Happy Hour and they’ve honestly been some of my favorite weekly segments.

This week our friend @thorku of @FantasyPros and Skor North does not disappoint!

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.