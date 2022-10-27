Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s Thursday, and that means that the interim injury reports are out for both of the teams that will be meeting on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. We’ve got new reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals and, to be honest, they look a lot like the old reports. Let’s check them out now.

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

OT D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

Limited Participation

RB James Connor (ribs)

OL Cody Ford (ankle)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

S Jalen Thompson (calf, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) CB Darrel Williams (knee)

Full Participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

As you can see, there’s only one change for Arizona, as Jalen Thompson returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. There are still some key pieces for Arizona that aren’t practicing, but we’ll have to see how Friday’s final report looks to see how that plays out.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

And there are no changes for the Vikings on their injury report. . .no additions, no subtractions, and no status changes. Minnesota has to be just about the healthiest team in the NFL right now.

(immediately looks around for the nearest wooden object to knock on)

Those are the Thursday injury reports for the Vikings and the Cardinals, folks. Final reports come out tomorrow and we’ll have them to you as soon as we can get them pushed out.