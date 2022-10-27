SB Nation Reacts Results: Vikings fans’ confidence drops slightly through bye week

With the team off to a 5-1 start going into their bye week, Minnesota Vikings fans were expressing a lot of confidence in the team through our SB Nation Reacts polls. Now that the team is ready to take the field again, there’s still plenty of confidence. . .just not as much as there was a week ago.

According to this week’s poll, 89% of fans feel that the Minnesota Vikings are heading in the right direction. That’s still a pretty high number, but represents a slight drop from the 94% that said the same thing the previous week. This represents the first drop in fan confidence we’ve seen since the loss to Philadelphia back in Week 2. I’m not sure what sort of effect the bye week had on some of our fans, but hopefully there will be a rebound next week.

We also asked you about wide receiver Justin Jefferson, specifically how many receiving yards he’ll finish this season with.

Not many people seem to think that Jefferson will reach the 2,000-yard goal that he set for himself this offseason, as just 8% of our respondents think he’ll finish the season with that much yardage. The majority of folks think that he’ll set a new team record, though, with 65% of our fans going with somewhere between 1,700 and 1,900 yards for #18 on the season.

(And yes, I realize there probably should have been a 1,600-1,700 yard option in there as well. That’s my mistake.)

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. Thanks to everyone that took the time to respond and keep your eyes open for a brand new set of questions next week.

