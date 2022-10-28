Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 October 2022

We’ve made it to another Friday here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen! That means we’re just a couple of days away from our favorite team returning to the field when they host Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. But, we still have a couple more days to get through.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour has some trade ideas for the Vikings with the deadline approaching.

Mark has his weekly look at which college football players you should keep an eye on this Saturday.

The second injury reports for the Vikings and the Cardinals don’t look that much different from the first ones.

For some reason, confidence in the Vikings dropped over the bye week according to our SB Nation Reacts poll.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: