Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to look at the final injury reports for the Arizona Cardinals and your Minnesota Vikings heading into Sunday’s NFC clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. There’s quite a bit of difference between the two reports, so let’s take a look at what we’ve got here.
As always, we start with the visiting team.
Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|James Connor
|RB
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Max Garcia
|G
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Dennis Gardeck
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Christian Matthew
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|D.J. Humphries
|OT
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Matt Prater
|K
|Right Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Cody Ford
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
The Cardinals have already ruled out five players for Sunday’s game, including their starting center in Hudson. Humphries is another starter on the offensive line for Arizona, and he’s been listed as questionable after missing the week’s first two practices and being limited on Friday. With Garcia, the top backup at both guard spots, also having been ruled out, the Cardinals could be pretty short-handed along the offensive line on Sunday. Hopefully the Vikings can take advantage.
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Jonathan Bullard
|DL
|Illness
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
As you can see, the injury report for the Vikings is nearly empty. Nailor received no designation after practicing in full all week with his hamstring issue, but Bullard was added to the report today after not practicing due to an undisclosed illness. Hopefully he’ll be good to go again by Sunday. Other than that, there’s literally nothing else to talk about on the injury report for our favorite team.
Those are the final injury reports of the week for the Cardinals and the Vikings, folks! We’ll have plenty more on this game as kickoff approaches.
