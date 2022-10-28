Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to look at the final injury reports for the Arizona Cardinals and your Minnesota Vikings heading into Sunday’s NFC clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. There’s quite a bit of difference between the two reports, so let’s take a look at what we’ve got here.

As always, we start with the visiting team.

Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status James Connor RB Ribs LP LP DNP Out Max Garcia G Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Dennis Gardeck LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Rodney Hudson C Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Christian Matthew CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out D.J. Humphries OT Back DNP DNP LP Questionable Matt Prater K Right Hip LP LP LP Questionable Darrel Williams RB Knee LP LP LP Questionable Jalen Thompson S Calf DNP LP FP --- Cody Ford OL Ankle LP LP FP --- Trayvon Mullen CB Hamstring FP FP FP ---

The Cardinals have already ruled out five players for Sunday’s game, including their starting center in Hudson. Humphries is another starter on the offensive line for Arizona, and he’s been listed as questionable after missing the week’s first two practices and being limited on Friday. With Garcia, the top backup at both guard spots, also having been ruled out, the Cardinals could be pretty short-handed along the offensive line on Sunday. Hopefully the Vikings can take advantage.

Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jonathan Bullard DL Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring FP FP FP ---

As you can see, the injury report for the Vikings is nearly empty. Nailor received no designation after practicing in full all week with his hamstring issue, but Bullard was added to the report today after not practicing due to an undisclosed illness. Hopefully he’ll be good to go again by Sunday. Other than that, there’s literally nothing else to talk about on the injury report for our favorite team.

Those are the final injury reports of the week for the Cardinals and the Vikings, folks! We’ll have plenty more on this game as kickoff approaches.