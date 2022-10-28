Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 8

We’ve reached that point in the week where the guys behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website tell you who we’re picking in games around the NFL this week. We hope that your picks are going better than some of ours are going thus far.

Here’s how everyone fared last week:

Christopher Gates: 10-4 straight-up, 11-3 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

Mark Pittman: 9-5 straight-up, 10-4 against the spread, 5-9 over/under

Eric Thompson: 8-6 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 6-8 over/under

GA Skol: 8-6 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 6-8 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 8-6 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 4-10 over/under

Warren Ludford: 7-7 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

Pretty much my best week of the season all around. Not sure how that happened, but it did. Now to try to keep the momentum going forward.

Here’s how everyone’s doing on the season thus far:

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Mark Pittman: 67-40 (.626) Eric Thompson: 66-41 (.617) Ed Brodmarkle: 61-46 (.570) GA Skol: 61-46 (.570) Warren Ludford: 59-48 (.551) Christopher Gates: 58-49 (.542)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 70-37 (.654) Eric Thompson: 56-51 (.523) Christopher Gates: 52-53 (.495) Warren Ludford: 49-56 (.467) GA Skol: 47-57 (.452) Ed Brodmarkle: 38-50 (.432)

Over/Under

Eric Thompson: 53-54 (.495) Ed Brodmarkle: 52-55 (.486) GA Skol: 52-55 (.486) Warren Ludford: 52-55 (.486) Mark Pittman: 51-56 (.477) Christopher Gates: 47-60 (.439)

Even having my best week of the season wasn’t enough to pull me out of the basement on the straight-up picks. Also, I’m very impressed with Mark having a better record against the spread than straight-up. And it seems that nobody in this group can pick over/unders worth a darn this season, eh?

After all that, and without any further ado, here are our picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Odds might vary based on when each individual selector punched their picks into the Tallysight system. . .you can check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to see what the latest lines are.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Washington Commanders (Chris/Ed/Eric) at Indianapolis Colts (GA Skol/Mark/Warren)

Those are our picks for this week, folks! How are your picks going so far this NFL season?