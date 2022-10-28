Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 8

We’ve reached that point in the week where the guys behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website tell you who we’re picking in games around the NFL this week. We hope that your picks are going better than some of ours are going thus far.
Here’s how everyone fared last week:
- Christopher Gates: 10-4 straight-up, 11-3 against the spread, 7-7 over/under
- Mark Pittman: 9-5 straight-up, 10-4 against the spread, 5-9 over/under
- Eric Thompson: 8-6 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 6-8 over/under
- GA Skol: 8-6 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 6-8 over/under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 8-6 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 4-10 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 7-7 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 7-7 over/under
Pretty much my best week of the season all around. Not sure how that happened, but it did. Now to try to keep the momentum going forward.
Here’s how everyone’s doing on the season thus far:
Straight-Up/Moneyline
- Mark Pittman: 67-40 (.626)
- Eric Thompson: 66-41 (.617)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 61-46 (.570)
- GA Skol: 61-46 (.570)
- Warren Ludford: 59-48 (.551)
- Christopher Gates: 58-49 (.542)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 70-37 (.654)
- Eric Thompson: 56-51 (.523)
- Christopher Gates: 52-53 (.495)
- Warren Ludford: 49-56 (.467)
- GA Skol: 47-57 (.452)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 38-50 (.432)
Over/Under
- Eric Thompson: 53-54 (.495)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 52-55 (.486)
- GA Skol: 52-55 (.486)
- Warren Ludford: 52-55 (.486)
- Mark Pittman: 51-56 (.477)
- Christopher Gates: 47-60 (.439)
Even having my best week of the season wasn’t enough to pull me out of the basement on the straight-up picks. Also, I’m very impressed with Mark having a better record against the spread than straight-up. And it seems that nobody in this group can pick over/unders worth a darn this season, eh?
After all that, and without any further ado, here are our picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Odds might vary based on when each individual selector punched their picks into the Tallysight system. . .you can check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to see what the latest lines are.
Unanimous Picks
- Baltimore Ravens over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mark’s pick didn’t register for this one for some reason)
- Minnesota Vikings over Arizona Cardinals (yay!)
- Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys over Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles over Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans over Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills over Green Bay Packers
- Cincinnati Bengals over Cleveland Browns
5-1 Picks
- Jacksonville Jaguars over Denver Broncos (Mark dissenting)
- New York Jets over New England Patriots (Eric dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- Las Vegas Raiders over New Orleans Saints (Mark and Warren dissenting)
- Miami Dolphins over Detroit Lions (Eric and Mark dissenting)
- Seattle Seahawks over New York Giants (Chris and Ed dissenting)
- San Francisco 49ers over Los Angeles Rams (GA Skol and Mark dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- Washington Commanders (Chris/Ed/Eric) at Indianapolis Colts (GA Skol/Mark/Warren)
Those are our picks for this week, folks! How are your picks going so far this NFL season?
