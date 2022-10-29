Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29-30 October 2022

We have arrived and for those of you off work, it’s time to enjoy whatever it is you like. We have one day until another Vikings victory (hopefully). We got Halloween for those that celebrate. There are a few college games that are intriguing if you are looking for a future QB to groom.

Vikings News

The Daily Norseman Staff Picks for Week 8 are up. I am surprising myself with my picks thus far and I have no clue how it is happening.

The final injury reports are up. The Vikings look good.

The “Where can you listen to the Vikings on the radio” questioned is answered.

Our sister site, Revenge of the Birds, has 5 questions and answers with the Week 8 enemy.

For yore pleasure!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: