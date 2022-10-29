Skoldiers - 092 - Bye Week Buzz 3.0

Mike and Ed discuss the team, the NFC as a whole, where the Vikings stand, and the schedule forward.
All while heavily buzzed. Sober rides were provided, be responsible!
NFC Outlook
- #2 Seed a virtual lock?
- North in shambles
Schedule
- 2 soft games, 4 tough games, and 5 middling games to end the season
