Report: Vikings make trade inquiry to Texans about WR Brandin Cooks

We’ve speculated that the Minnesota Vikings aren’t going to be able to do a whole lot ahead of this year’s NFL Trade Deadline, which hits this Tuesday at 3:00 PM Central.

But Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company know more about this sort of thing than I do, so I’ll default to them.

Multiple teams in the mix for #Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks: #Rams, #Vikings, #Giants and the #Packers - as a dark horse - have reached out to Houston, sources tell @theScore.



Cooks, 29, has recorded six 1k-seasons with 49 TDs. I’m told if moved, he only wants to go to a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 29, 2022

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Vikings have made an inquiry to the Houston Texans about acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks is in his ninth NFL season and, as Schultz notes, has put together six 1,000-yard seasons over the course of his career. He has 28 catches for 281 yards and a score this season as a part of a Houston offense that has struggled a bit.

Per our friend Tyler Forness of The Vikings Wire, the issue for the Vikings in acquiring Cooks wouldn’t be his salary figure for this year. . .the team would only be responsible for a portion of Cooks’ salary, which is $1.168 million. The issue lies in the fact that he’s due $18 million (guaranteed) next season, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player on the team not named Kirk Cousins.

With a Justin Jefferson extension on the horizon, I’m not sure how much the Vikings can go committing to receivers that. . .you know. . .aren’t Justin Jefferson. And $18 million for Cooks sounds like a whole lot of money even though he’s pretty productive.

Still, you can’t fault the Vikings for wanting to at least kick the tires a little bit and see if anything can be worked out. Adding Cooks to the trio of Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn would add a decent bit of firepower to the Minnesota offense. Cooks is also familiar with the system, having played for the Rams in 2018 and 2019.

Will anything come of these rumors? We’re not going to have to wait long to find out.