Vikings elevate TE Jacob Hollister to active roster for Cardinals game

Before their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings have made one last roster move as a part of their preparations.

The team has announced that they have elevated tight end Jacob Hollister to the active roster for Sunday’s contest. This will be the second time that Hollister has been elevated to the active roster since signing with the Vikings. He will serve as the third tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt and likely see some time on special teams as well.

The Vikings signed Hollister about a month ago when Ben Ellefson went on injured reserve. He has been on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for the Week 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Hollister played 11 snaps against the Dolphins, all of them on special teams.

This will likely be the last move that the Vikings make before Sunday’s game. If they do happen to do anything else, we will bring that news to you here as soon as it comes down.