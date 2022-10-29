QB Stability Good? Vikings vs Cardinals

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - we have a game ahead as your Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals. As usual, the guys will start out with three topics of discussion. First, we’re gonna be asking, is stability at quarterback a good thing? Do you realize that Kirk Cousins has played for the Vikings longer than most quarterbacks in the franchise’s history? Has that brought success? Not to this point, but could pay off dividends this year? Let’s hope so.

As we all know, the NFL trade deadline looms this Tuesday at 3 PM central, and the question will be, are the Vikings going to be buyers in that market? There have been reports that they have been talking to teams about certain players throughout the last couple of weeks. Will any of those materialize?

Then we get to take on Kyler Murray. We all know that Call Of Duty came out in a multi-player role this week that it has always been an Achilles’ heel for him. Will he be an absolute menace on the field or will he be distracted and quickly taking taken advantage of by the Vikings’ defense? It is a good question we will have to see. Who else on the Cardinals team can cause the Vikings’ troubles? We will find out on today’s show.

This and more today on 2OB.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Is stability at the QB position a good thing?

Theme #2: Should the Vikings make any moves at the trade deadline?

Theme #3: Vikings vs Cardinals

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you're taking the time to enjoy it with us.

