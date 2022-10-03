Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 October 2022

It’s Monday again, everybody, and for the third time in the last four weeks, it’s a VICTORY MONDAY at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Those really are the best Mondays, aren’t they? Let’s get to it here.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a nasty injury against the Saints on Sunday, and it appears to be one that will end his season.

Our friends from Climbing the Pocket had their post-game thoughts on Sunday’s win.

Shawn took a look at some of the good things that the Vikings did on Sunday. . .and some of the bad things, too.

The Vikings have opened as 7-point favorites over the Bears for their game at U.S. Bank Stadium this coming Sunday.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: