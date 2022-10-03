Harrison Smith is not hurt (anymore)

Near the end of the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday afternoon, safety Harrison Smith was forced to leave the game with an injury following the long reception by Chris Olave that put the Saints into field goal range.

While the concern was that he may have suffered some sort of injury to his wrist with the way that he landed, it turns out that what caused him to leave the field was something else.

#Vikings Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith got hit in a *very sensitive area* in the final seconds of Sunday’s win over the #Saints, per source. That’s why he had to come out — stopping the clock, which he wasn’t trying to do. Smith may never have another child, but otherwise he’s fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

You can see the tweet from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network above, but to put it a little less vaguely, Smith wound up getting inadvertently kicked in the. . .”groin”. . .by teammate Camryn Bynum on Olave’s catch.

The images capturing that sequence of events can be seen here at Bring Me the News. Bynum was taking Olave down after the catch and Smith was moving in to provide assistance when Bynum’s foot came up and caught Smith in the wrong place.

Thankfully this means that Smith won’t miss any time for the Vikings as they prepare for their NFC North matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. By now I’m assuming he feels fine, but at the time that it occurred he most certainly did not.