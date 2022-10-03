Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Tonight will see Week 4 in the National Football League come to an end, and it will feature a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game as the San Francisco 49ers make the trip down the California coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams come into this one with a record of 2-1, having picked up two straight wins after their season-opening loss to Buffalo. San Francisco comes in with a mark of 1-2 and has gone back to Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback after Trey Lance suffered a nasty leg injury back in Week 2.

We’ve got our picks for this one right here, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, we’ve got a unanimous pick in this one, as we expect the Rams to get themselves to 3-1 on the season in tonight’s game. We’ve also got the Rams covering the point spread (because, for some reason, they’re the underdog in this one) and four of the six of us are expecting this one to go “over” a total score in the low 40s.

